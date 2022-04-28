Kesari Nandan fame Aastha Chaudhary ties the knot with Aditya Banerjee; See Photos

It is grand news for the fans and well-wishers of actress Aastha Chaudhary as the actress recently got married to beau Aditya Banerjee. He is a doctor by profession and the couple tied the knot in his hometown, Prayagraj on April 25. The couple will be hosting a reception party for friends and family on 29th April. Their wedding was attended by Aastha’s close friends Pallavi Gupta, Nupur Joshi and Mohit Daga.

In an interview with ETimes, almost a month-and-a-half before her big day, Aastha shared that her marriage will be a simple affair. In fact, she had planned to get married at Vrindavan but had to change the plan due to personal reasons. She had said, “Now that we can’t get married in Vrindavan, Aditya and I will visit the sacred place around Holi for Lord Krishna’s darshan. We will also offer our wedding cards and rings. I want Krishna to bless us for our new journey together.”

She had added, “I always wished to have a simple Vedic wedding. I have never been too keen on spending a lot of money on my big day in an attempt to make it grand. We aren’t doing too many things and even the functions and rituals are a bare minimum, which will take place on April 23, two days prior to the wedding.”

The couple was introduced by a common friend in January and they hit it off instantly.

Aastha has been seen in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa and Kesari Nandan.

