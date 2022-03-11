Khatra Khatra Khatra: Check out FIRST pictures of Bharti Singh, Farah Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant & others

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with the new season of their popular show Khatra Khatra Khatra. The entertainment-based show is produced and hosted by the couple. Choreographer and director, Farah Khan will be seen as the special guest in it. The first episode of the show will be graced by Bigg Boss 15 contestants and good buddies, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The pictures from the first episode have been unveiled.

In the pictures from the first episode of Bharti’s project, she looks adorable as she flaunts her baby bump. She has sported a pink flowy dress with a floral design and has paired it with white shoes. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has sported a casual look with a sweatshirt and trousers. Special guest Farah Khan looks gorgeous in a red pantsuit. She has paired it with white shoes. Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal looked dapper in a blue acid-washed denim jacket and trousers. Nishant Bhat had sported a black outfit along with a leopard print jacket. In the pictures, Pratik and Nishant are seen doing some fun tasks with football. In one of the pictures, Haarsh is seen driving an autorickshaw with Bharti seated in the backside.

See photos here-

The show will premiere on Colors TV on Sunday on March 13 and it will be aired right after the show Hunarbaaz. In the recent promo of the show, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen dancing with the host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She looks stunning in a yellow puffy sleeves dress. Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, choreographer Punit Pathak and Nikki Tamboli will be taking part in the season.



