The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show: Haarsh Limbachiyaa wishes to have an extramarital affair with Sonakshi Sinha

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh have recently become parents of a baby boy. The couple has been receiving wishes from the entertainment industry for starting a new phase of their life. Haarsh and Bharti Singh were hosting The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show. In the show, numerous celebrities take part and perform entertaining tasks. In the recent promo, contestants and host Haarsh are seen trying to impress Sonakshi Sinha.

During a fun segment, Haarsh, Nishant Bhat and Vishal Aditya Singh flaunt their respective traits which make them the most desirable men. To which, Sonakshi reacted, “Mujhe ek insaan main yeh saare qualities chahiye.”

After this, the boys tried flirting with her and the actress says, “Tum log kyu mere shaadi ke peeche pade ho? Mujhe single dekh ke khushi nahi milti?” This was when Haarsh surprised everyone with his surprising response. He said, “Meri shaadi Bharti se huyi hai par aap se extra-marital affair ke liye puchna tha.”

How Sonakshi Sinha reacts to Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s startling confession on The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show will be interesting to watch in the upcoming episode.

The Khatra Khatra Show, a unique entertainment game show has been entertaining the masses. Hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have set a benchmark with regard to reality shows in India with the launch of the country’s first-ever interactive comedy-game show. Popular celebrities take part in a series of quirky dares, pranks, tasks, games, etc. This season, Bharti and Haarsh have ensured non-stop fun and laughter on the show, along with Friday's special host Farah Khan.

