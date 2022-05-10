The Khatra Khatra Show: Ananya Panday & Farah Khan get ready to have some fun with Bharti Singh on sets

The Khatra Khatra Show's new season is presently airing on TV screens, and people are liking the show's entertaining format. It is hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The concept of the show involves a set of interesting and fun tasks which are completed by celebrity contestants. The Khatra Khatra Show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, and others. Today, we spotted Bollywood actress Ananya Panday outside the sets of the show.

In the recent pictures from outside the sets of the entertainer show, Ananya Panday is seen posing near her vanity with special host Farah Khan. While Ananya had sported a black outfit, Farah opted for a black and red check shirt paired with black pants. The host of the show and new mom Bharti Singh looked beautiful in a black dress. Apart from Ananya, Rahul Vaidya and Pratik Sehajpal were also clicked outside the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show. Rahul Vaidya's face was covered in green, and it seemed like he was clicked just after completing a task.

A few days back Sara Ali Khan was seen on the sets of the reality show. She has sported a neon green crop top and blue distressed denim. She paired the look with yellow block heels. Uttaran fame Rashami Desai was also snapped. Speaking of the hosts, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents of a baby boy a few days back. The couple is beyond happy with the new arrival in their lives. Post her maternity break, she has now returned to the show as the host. She was also seen hosting the grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan.

