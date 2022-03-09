The Khatra Khatra Show to begin airing from 13 March after Hunarbaaz ends

Ace comedians and host couple Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh will be seen on their own show soon. The couple produced an entertainment-based show The Khatra Khatra Show, which will start airing very soon. The show will bring some of your favourite celebs on one stage and they will be given some exciting as well as challenging tasks. The first promo of the show is released today and all the contestants are revealed for the season.

In the promo, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is seen dancing with the host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actress sported a bright yellow puffy sleeves dress, with yellow stilettoes. Producer-director Farah Khan is also part of the show as the special guest. The contestants for the season include Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Punit Pathak and others. The caption of the promo read as, “The Khatra Khatra Show aa raha hai phir ek baar, sabhi ko hasaane aur entertainment ka tadka lagane! Dekhiye #GrandPremiere of #TheKhatraKhatraShow, 13th March, Sunday, raat 10:30 baje. Mon-Fri se, raat 11 baje, #Colors par.”

See promo here-

Farah Khan had shared about joining the show with IANS, “In today's stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I'm so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh's brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences on Voot. Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein.”



