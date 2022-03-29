The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh introduces Priyank Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike

The Khatra Khatra Show's new season is presently airing on TV screens and people are liking the show's entertaining format. It is hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It involves a set of interesting and fun tasks which are completed by celebrity contestants. In the upcoming episode, there will be Priyank Sharma, Karan Patel, Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli, Ankita Bhargava, etc. The episode takes a hilarious turn after Bharti introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike to the audience.

In the recent promo of the entertainment-based show, host Bharti Singh is seen teasing Priyank Sharma regarding the upcoming task. She also teases him for promoting his song on the show as she says that he only came to promote his song while Shah Rukh Khan is such a big fan of the show that he came on a jetty under the scorching sunlight. She added that she offered him a separate seat but he said, “Mai aam janta mein se nikla hu unhi ke beech khada rahunga.” Everyone is left in splits on hearing Bharti’s punch.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti and Haarsh had shared their wish to have Shah Rukh Khan on the show. Haarsh said if Shah Rukh Khan was on their show, he would have nailed all the tasks. When asked, apart from him, who could have been suited for the show, Haarsh replied, “Unke alawa koi bhi nahi hai”. He added, “Hum unke fan nahi unke bhakt hai, vo humare show me ek baar aa jae… Hum unko itna zyada pasand karte hai. Pehle bhi vo jis show me aaye hai, unke saath baat karte hai, script sunate hai, unke sath ek alag hi energy hai, ek aura hai.”





