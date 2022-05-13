The Khatra Khatra Show to bid adieu to the audiences; Rubina Dilaik shares PICS from the sets

The Khatra Khatra Show is getting appreciation from the audience for its entertaining content. The show offers an abundance of entertainment and excitement for the audience with fun tasks. It is hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and they are also the producers of The Khatra Khatra Show. As per the show's format, celebs take part in it as contestants and have to perform tasks. The Khatra Khatra Show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, and others.

Despite the positive response the show has received, the makers have decided to wrap up this stunt-based show. Yes, The Khatra Khatra Show is soon going to bid adieu to the audiences. Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared this news with the audience. She shared a series of pictures from the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show. Taking to her Instagram handle, in the caption, Rubina writes, "Here comes an end to a wonderful series of laughter, banter, and tasks….. will surely see you in the next rise … #thekhatrashow #rubinadilaik @bharti.laughterqueen @colorstv @voot"

The Khatra Khatra Show started to premiere on March 13 on COLORS TV. Farah Khan was also a part of this show. She had shared her excitement about joining the show with IANS, she said, “In today's stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I'm so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh's brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences on Voot. Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein.”

Also Read: The Khatra Khatra Show: Ananya Panday & Farah Khan get ready to have some fun with Bharti Singh