The Khatra Khatra Show: Farah Khan excited to join Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game series

Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has joined the interactive comedy game show- 'The Khatra Khatra Show' along with hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Joining the 'Khatra' wagon, Farah said, "In today's stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I'm so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh's brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus."

"I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences on Voot. Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein."

‘The Khatra Khatra Show' which will premiere on Voot from March 13, followed by Colors from Monday to Friday.

Written and produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the comedy-game show will feature Haarsh and Bharti as hosts and Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host, raising the fun quotient.

Talking about the show, Haarsh said, "'The Khatra Khatra Show' is a show which gives you the creative liberty that one wishes for as a writer and a host. You can create fun games just to torture contestants and increase their difficulty level. It is a lot of fun for us and the audiences but clearly not for the contestants. Is baar contestants ko phasayennge hum aur hasenge aap. (This time we will get the contestants and you will laugh)"

Adding to it, Bharti said, "Have you ever seen me serious, no right! aur kabhi dekhoge bhi nahi. The format of this show demands us to give games and tasks to all the contestants. That will be so much fun, I love torturing people – Kyunki, Woh Phasenge Aur Hum Hasenge'. The audience has always supported us whenever we have started something new."

