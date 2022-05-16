The Khatra Khatra Show: Girls vs Boys; Bharti Singh, Punit Pathak & more divided into teams; Watch

The Khatra Khatra Show is getting appreciation from the audience for its entertaining content. The show offers an abundance of entertainment and excitement for the audience with fun tasks. It is hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and they are also the producers of The Khatra Khatra Show. As per the show's format, celebs take part in it as contestants and have to perform tasks. The Khatra Khatra Show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, etc.

The upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show will surely entertain the audience. Taking to its Instagram handle, COLORS has shared a fun promo of The Khatra Khatra Show. The caption of this promo read as, "Girls vs Boys ke iss mazedaar khel mein honge yeh two teams aamne-saamne. Kiski team ko milega aapka support? Dekhiye #TheKhatraKhatraShow, Mon-Fri, subah 8 baje, #Colors par and anytime on @voot". In this promo, we can see the participants are divided into two teams. The girls' team consists of Bharti Singh, Rubina Dilaik, and Afsana Khan, and on the other hand, the boys' team consists of Priyank Sharma, Punit J Pathak, and Saajz. These teams compete with each other for a fun task in which the participants will have to pass a memory test. The girls' are unable to answer the first question, and hence they get punished by ice water on their bodies. Later, the boys' team is unable to answer the second question and receives the same punishment. Well, it will be quite interesting to see which team wins the task.

Click here to see the promo

The Khatra Khatra Show started to premiere on March 13 on COLORS TV. Despite the positive response the show has received, the makers have decided to wrap up this stunt-based show. Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and recently shared this news with the audience.

