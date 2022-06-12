The Khatra Khatra Show: Karan Kundrra discusses wedding dates with Farah Khan and Tejasswi Prakash; VIDEO

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most adorable couple on social media. Their romantic chemistry is loved by the fans and they are often spotted together in the city. The duo loves to pamper and do adorable gestures for each other. The couple had participated in The Khatra Khatra Show together, where they had lots of fun doing entertaining tasks. In the recent video, Karan Kundrra is seen teasing Tejasswi Prakash regarding their wedding date as he flirts with Farah Khan.

In the video shared by Karan Kundrra, he is seen talking to Farah Khan and holding her hands. Farah says, “Tejasswi mein aisa kya hai jo mujhe nahi hai?”, to which Karan says nothing and kissed her hands. Tejasswi comes in between them and says, “Are you serious?”. He immediately changed the topic and says, “Ma’am aap meri aur Teja ki shaadi ki date nikalne ke bare me bata rahi thi, vohi mai puch raha.” Farah walk away and Tejasswi also walks away fuming. Karan calls out to her but Bharti comes and hugs him.

Karan captioned, “aisi kaisi ‘khatra’naak situations se sambhalna padhta hai ek bhale ladke ko love you @farahkhankunder ma’am @bharti.laughterqueen I know you will always have my back @tejasswiprakash my doll yes I’m serious ;)”

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with Tejasswi and wished her on birthday. Sharing these amazing snaps, Karan captioned, "happy birthday princess.." To mark this special day, the duo sailed away from the hustle of the city in a private yacht and spent some quality time with each other. The duo is surely shelling out some major couple goals, and these pictures are proof of their impeccable chemistry.

