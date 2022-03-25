The Khatra Khatra Show: Nikki Tamboli leaves the task midway with Pratik Sehajpal; Here's why

The Khatra Khatra Show had garnered the attention of the audience from the first week only. From interesting tasks to the popular contestants, the show is liked by the fans. In the recent episodes, the contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli are getting very popular for their romantic chemistry with each other. In the recent promo of the episode, the contestant Nikki Tamboli will be seen getting upset over a task.

As per the promo, Bharti Singh reveals that the task involves a bed. Farah Khan tells cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife to go first as the contestants. They have to live on a moving bed and pluck rosed hanging above them. While their team aced the task, it did not go down well with Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli’s team. As the bed is moving sideways, Nikki Tamboli gets upset tells the crew to stop it. She got off the bed and said, “I don’t want to do this, this is not done yaar”.

See video here-

In the recent episodes, the contestants Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal seem to be getting closer. They are seen blowing kisses to one another and blushing during the tasks. Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal is blown away by her cute actions and he was also seen carrying her in his arms. There was also a special date arrangement for the duo on the sets.

The Khatra Khatra show is hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Some contestants of the show include Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Kundrra, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava and others.



