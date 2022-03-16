The Khatra Khatra Show: Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz try to impress Munmun Dutta with their abs

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta is one of the most loved characters of the show. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she keeps them updated with her regular posts. The actress will be soon seen in the entertainment show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the recent promo of the episode, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz will be seen trying to impress the actress by showing their six-pack abs.

In the episode, Umar Riaz and Pratik are competing to impress Munmun Dutta. Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta can be seen hiding her face and closing her eyes as Pratik takes off his shirt and his trousers. He is seen in bright yellow cartoon print boxers. Umar Riaz is also seen taking off his shirt to display his abs in the show.

See promo here:

In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants are Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli, Umar Riaz, Punit Pathak and more. As per the promos, Munmun Dutta will also be taking part in the show.

In the recent episode, Nikki Tamboli flirting with Pratik Sehajpal garnered interest from the audience. Nikki Tamboli was quoted saying, “Main shaadi karna chahungi”, Pratik Sehajpal was also seen going down one knee and giving her a rose. A date was also arranged for the two of them on the sets. Farah Khan is the special guest for the show.

