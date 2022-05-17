The Khatra Khatra Show PROMO: Gangubai aka Mubeen Saudagar teases Shantanu Maheshwari during task

The Khatra Khatra Show's new season is presently airing on TV screens, and people are liking the show's entertaining format. It is hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The concept of the show involves a set of interesting and fun tasks which are completed by celebrity contestants. The Khatra Khatra Show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Aditya Narayan, and others. COLORS TV regularly shares promos of The Khatra Khatra Show on their Instagram handle.

In the recent promo shared, we can see Shantanu Maheshwari, Punit Pathak, Priyank Sharma, and Ashnoor Kaur, joining Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for the upcoming episode. While Bharti and Haarsh are hosting the show, the other contestants are supposed to perform an exciting task. According to the task, the contestants should stay on the shaking bed that has been set up on the stage. Shantanu Maheshwari is the first participant to perform the task along with Mubeen Saudagar, who is dressed like Gangubai. Mubeen can also be seen teasing Punit Pathak in the middle of the task. After Shantanu, Rubina and Ashnoor perform this task together but within seconds both fall from the shaking bed. Later, Punit and Priyank try to accomplish this task but one after the other even they slip down within seconds. The caption of this video read , "Iss game mein dikhega aisa manzar ki hass-hasskar ho jaayenge aap behaal. Dekhiye #TheKhatraKhatraShow, Mon-Fri, subah 8 baje, #Colors par and anytime on @voot"

The Khatra Khatra Show started to premiere on March 13 on COLORS TV. Despite the positive response the show has received, the makers have decided to wrap up this stunt-based show. Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and recently shared this news with the audience.

