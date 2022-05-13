The Khatra Khatra Show PROMO: Watch Farah Khan welcome the ‘viral couple’ Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show The Khatra Khatra Show will surely delight Tejran fans as Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be gracing the show. The weekend episode, which is hosted by Farah Khan will be full of entertainment and comedy as the lovebirds will be seen performing hilarious tasks as a team. In the recent promo of the show, the duo will be getting a grand welcome on the show.

In the promo, Bigg Boss couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen dancing their way to the sets on the song ‘Kudi menu kendi’. Farah Khan welcomes them and says, “They are a viral couple hence they will have a special khatra entry”. The couple has to walk on a shaky ramp with water-filled buckets in their hands. Karan Kundrra falls down flat on his face while walking the ramp, which leaves the audience in frenzy. He tells Tejasswi to slide on her knees to avoid falling, but she also falls down. Seeing her Bharti says, “Kya baat hai Naagin hai sarak sarak kar ja rahi hai”, her statement makes everyone laugh out loud.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They expressed their feelings and got committed to each other. After the show also they are often seen doing PDA. They are also often spotted going on dates.

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra is hosting the kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

