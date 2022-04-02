The Khatra Khatra Show: Remo Dsouza gets kicked by wife Lizelle’s statue; Here's why

The Khatra Khatra Show is getting appreciation from the audience for its entertaining content. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per the show's format, celebs take part in it as contestants and have to perform tasks. In the upcoming episode, DID Li’l Masters 5 judge Remo Dsouza will be seen trying to dance his way through the tasks.

The recent promo shows Remo D’souza will be seen getting his ass kicked by a statue of his wife Lizelle. In the video, special host Farah Khan asks Remo about the number of tattoos on his wife’s body, to which he replies six. Farah tells him that there are 11 and Remo gets kicked by the statue and he falls down. For the next question, Bharti Singh asks him about the waist size of his wife. Remo hilariously says that he wants to get kicked. In the episode, all the contestants will be seen dancing to his popular choreographed song Disco Deewane.

See video- CLICK

Remo D’souza often shares fun videos with his wife Lizelle. In his show Dance Plus, Remo was often teased by the show host Raghav Juyal. Remo is now one of the judges of DID Li’l Masters 5, along with Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy.

Also read- The Khatra Khatra Show: Sonakshi Sinha screams ‘Mujhe ghar jana hai’ as she sits on rotating chair