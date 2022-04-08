The Khatra Khatra Show: Rubina Dilaik and Sonakshi Sinha sit on a rotating chair, entertain the audience

The Khatra Khatra Show is gaining a lot of popularity among the masses in a very short time, owing to its high entertainment quotient. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the show, numerous celebs take part as contestants and get involved in hilarious tasks. Popular Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and television fame Rubina Dilaik will be seen in the upcoming episode.

As per the latest promo of the episode, the contestants will have to sit on a high-rise rotating chair and the chair will be rotating at high speed. First Sonakshi is seated on the chair, and Bharti asks "Kya tum ready ho?”, she replies with a 'No' along with a scared expression. As the chair starts moving, Sonakshi is seen screaming at the top of her lungs. Next is Rubina Dilaik, who starts the task by singing a song, but soon starts screaming as the rotation speed increases. Everyone is seen laughing looking at her. Bhart asks her, “Kaisa lag raha hai”, to which she replies, “yeh duniya gol hai, sab gol gol hai”.

Bharti Singh, who is the host of the show, recently became the mother of a baby boy. Bharti and Haarsh were recently spotted at the hospital as they went home with their baby. Bharti Singh was working even on the day before her delivery and has now taken a break to take care of her baby.

