The Khatra Khatra Show: Rubina Dilaik turns host for an episode; Asks tough questions to Nikki, Aditya Narayan

The Khatra Khatra Show is among the most popular shows, streaming on TV in the present times. It is an entertainment-based show, in which celebs take part as contestants and perform entertaining tasks. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, with the special host Farah Khan for the weekends. Rubina Dilaik will be seen as the host in the next episode.

In the promo of the episode, Rubina Dilaik is seen in a gorgeous golden co-ord set. She is seen as the host of the show and asks some fun questions to the two teams. She asked, “Kitne percent aadmi shaadi ke baad apne kapde khud dhote hai?” To this, Aditya Narayan replied 15 percent. Rubina says its wrong and the other team splashed water on them from the tire of their cycles. She further asked kitne percent boys shopping ke time bahana bana kar bhagne ki tayari karte hai?” Nikki immediately replied 100 percent and starts cycling.

The show's host Bharti Singh recently became a mother of a baby boy, a few days back. The comedian took a break from work to take care of the baby. Bharti Singh was recently spotted a few days back on the sets of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she re-joined the show after the birth of her baby. She also shared that she will be back on The Khatra Khatra Show very soon.

Rubina Dilaik will be soon making her OTT debut in the web series, Ardh.

