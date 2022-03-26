The Khatra Khatra Show: Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Saeed spotted on the sets

The Khatra Khatra Show is an entertainment show, which started airing a few days back. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with Farah Khan as the special guest. It is full of exciting tasks which are performed by the celebrity contestants. Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Diliak was recently papped on the sets and it will be interesting to see her performing the tasks.

As per latest pictures, Rubina Dilaik, Sana Saeed and Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen in the upcoming episode. Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in an ethnic print multi-colour shirt and palazzo. She paired the look with a multi-layer choker and chains, along with gold drop earrings. The actress had sported golden shade broad bracelets in both hands and wore brown footwear. Sana Saeed donned a sleeveless contestant top with a white short skirt and white sports shoes. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh was also seen on the sets in a jersey and denims with white shoes.

See photos here:

In the recent episodes of the show, Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli, Karan Patel, Ankita, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra were seen. Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli were seen flirting with each other on the show.



