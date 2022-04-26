The Khatra Khatra Show: Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Rashami Desai spotted on sets with Bharti Singh

The Khatra Khatra Show has become one of the most-watched shows on TV screens in recent times. It is hosted by comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show offers an abundance of entertainment and excitement for the audience with fun tasks. These exciting and innovative tasks are performed by celebrities, which makes the fun double. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and TV celebs like Rashami Desai.

In the recent pictures from outside the sets of the entertainer show, Sara Ali Khan is seen coming out of her vanity. She has sported a neon green crop top and blue distressed denim. She paired the look with yellow block heels. Uttaran fame Rashami Desai was also snapped. She had sported a black outfit. Special host Farah Khan looked charming in a lemon yellow pantsuit with purple contrast. The host of the show and new mom Bharti Singh looked beautiful in the mint green floral outfit, which she had paired with white sneakers.

See the pics here-

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents of a baby boy a few days back. The couple is beyond happy with the new arrival in their lives. Post her maternity break, she has now returned to the show as the host. She was also seen hosting the grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan. The Khatra Khatra Show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, and others.

