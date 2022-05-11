The Khatra Khatra Show: Shamita Shetty gets fake shocks as she fumbles while speaking Hindi during task

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show will bring lots of fun and comedy to the audience as the three besties from Bigg Boss 15 will be coming together. As per the latest promos, Shamita Shetty will be taking part in the show along with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. The trio had become friends from Bigg Boss OTT and maintained their bond in Bigg Boss 15.

In the recent promo of The Khatra Khatra Show, the trio is seen performing hilarious tasks given by the hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Shamita Shetty looks absolutely gorgeous in a bright pink co-ord set. She has sported a pink crop top with a jacket and joggers. She paired it with white shoes and layered chains, with her hair tied up in cute buns. In the promo, some gear is put on Shamita’s wrists and she is asked to praise her friends in the Hindi language. She fumbles up and gets minor shocks on her hands as she tries to string Hindi sentences.

Along with her, Nishant Bhat is given the hilarious task of dancing while clips are attached to his body. The next task was for Pratik Sehajpal, who was blindfolded and was made to wear women’s clothing. He had to dance in that attire. As he did Nora Fatehi’s steps, the audience was left in splits.

See the promo here- CLICK

In the episode's promo, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant were seen enacting an airport scene on the show as they get roasted by host Bharti Singh.

Shamita Shetty was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she became one of the finalists.

Also read- The Khatra Khatra Show: Ananya Panday & Farah Khan get ready to have some fun with Bharti Singh