The Khatra Khatra Show: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat & Pratik Sehajpal reunite on the show; PICS

The Khatra Khatra Show has become the most trending show on social media with its highly engaging tasks and hilarious performances. In the entertainment show, celebrities have to take part as contestants and perform some unique tasks for becoming the winner. Till now several celebs have graced it including Karan Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan, Divya Agarwal, Sonakshi Sinha and others. The upcoming episode will bring a triple dose of fun to the audience as the famous trio of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will be coming on the episode.

As per the recent pics from outside the sets of the entertainment show, Shamita Shetty posed for the paps in a stylish pink outfit. She has sported a neon pink crop top, with joggers and a pink jacket as well. She paired it with layered chains and sports shoes. Her hair is braided beautifully and tied up. In another picture, she is seen in The Khatra Khatra show contestant outfit. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are also spotted in The Khatra Khatra Show contestant T-shirts. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also posed for the paps. Bharti Singh looked adorable in white floral embroidery work short dress.

See pictures here-

A few days back Sara Ali Khan was seen on the sets of the reality show. She has sported a neon green crop top and blue distressed denim. She paired the look with yellow block heels. Uttaran fame Rashami Desai was also snapped. She had sported a black outfit. Special host Farah Khan looked charming in a lemon yellow pantsuit with purple contrast. The host of the show and new mom Bharti Singh looked beautiful in the mint green floral outfit, which she had paired with white sneakers.

