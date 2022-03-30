The Khatra Khatra Show: Sonakshi Sinha screams ‘Mujhe ghar jana hai’ as she sits on rotating chair

The Khatra Khatra Show has presently become one of the most talked about shows on social media. Hosted by popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the show is a complete entertainer. There are numerous fun tasks and activities in the game show, and the celeb contestants have to complete the task for winning in the task. In the recent promo, we can see Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha as one of the contestants.

In the promo, she is seen seated on a chair that is at a certain height and it is rotating. She is strapped to the chair and is visibly scared as the chair starts moving. The actress is seen screaming, “Mujhe ghar jana hai”. Seeing her expression, everyone starts laughing, including Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Singh, Sana Saeed, Nishant Bhat, and the audience.

Sonakshi Sinha has sported a yellow pantsuit for the show along with a golden shade choker. She had sported the show t-shirt inside the blazer and her hair is open.

The caption read, “#TheKhatraKhatraShow mein aayi special guest Sonakshi ka hua ek special tareeke se swaagat Dekhiye #TheKhatraKhatraShow, Mon-Fri, raat 11 baje, #Colors par and anytime on @voot”.

See post here-

In the recent episode of the entertainment-based show, host Bharti Singh was seen teasing Priyank Sharma regarding the task. She also teases him for promoting his song on the show as she says that he only came to promote his song while Shah Rukh Khan is such a big fan of the show that he came on a jetty under the scorching sunlight. She added that she offered him a separate seat but he said, “Mai aam janta mein se nikla hu unhi ke beech khada rahunga.” Everyone is left in splits on hearing Bharti’s punch.

Also read-The Khatra Khatra Show: Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Saeed spotted on the sets