The Khatra Khatra Show: Sunny Leone, Farah Khan compete with each other in an entertaining task

The upcoming episode of The Khatra Kharta Show will bring lot of fun and excitement for the audience as it will be graced by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. The actress will be gracing the show for the weekend episode, which is hosted by popular choreographer-producer Farah Khan. In the recent promo of the episode, Farah Khan is seen taking part in a task with Sunny Leone.

In the promo of the episode, Sunny Leone looks fabulous in the pink skirt and orange crop top with a printed pink blazer. The actress is seen seated on a chair table with her hair and eyes covered. Farah Khan is seen in a blue pantsuit and seated in a similar structure next to her. There are different items kept under their feet, which they have to guess. First Sunny guesses right and colours are splashed at Farah Khan. In the next, Farah says the right answer, which was a utensil cleaning tool, as she says that she has cleaned a lot of utensils. Then colours are poured on her for a late reply. In the third, both of them are stumped as Farah guesses that it was cow dung.

In the episode, Sunny Leone will also be seen engaging in other tasks along with the contestants, including Rahul Vaidya, Pratik Sehajpal, and others. She will be seen climbing stairs covered with slippery soap water and she has to put flowers on Farah’s face statue. Bharti Singh will be making a comeback on the show as a host, after a few days after the birth of her baby.

