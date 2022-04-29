The Khatra Khatra Show: Umar Riaz to grace the show for the second time?

The Khatra Khatra Show is getting appreciation from the audience for its entertaining content. The show offers an abundance of entertainment and excitement for the audience with fun tasks. It is hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and they are also the producers of The Khatra Khatra Show. As per the show's format, celebs take part in it as contestants and have to perform tasks. The Khatra Khatra Show has been graced by numerous celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, and others.

As per the Tellychakkar report, Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz will be appearing in the upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show. It is said that he will have a fun time with the two hosts and will also interact with the audience. It will not be the first time that Umar will be gracing the show with his presence. Umar Riaz had earlier appeared on the show, along with Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal. The two were seen impressing actress Munmun Dutta by taking off their shirts.

Speaking about the hosts, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents of a baby boy. The couple is beyond happy with the new arrival in their lives. Post her maternity break, she has now returned to the show as the host. The upcoming episodes of The Khatra Khatra Show will be full of entertainment. The show airs on Colors as well as on Voot.

