Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar REVEALS she is having fun with Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and others

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Amruta Khanvilkar spilled the beans about her bond with Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and others. Read on.

Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since it kick-started. The fear factor show is fairing well on TV and has already occupied spot two on the TRP charts for a few weeks. Not only are the daredevil stunts attracting people, but also the contestant fun-loving banter is keeping viewers glued to their screens. One such contender who is making heads turn with her antics is Marathi Mulgi- Amruta Khanvilkar. Yes, the actress is winning hearts with her chirpy nature.

Though she is a brave and positive soul, she is always seen chanting prayers before any task. Revealing the reason for the same, Amruta said, 'I am sure the viewers of Khatron are aware by now that I chant while doing stunts because he is the only one I remember during stunts.' Further, she revealed how she is having a gala time with her friends and making the most of this time.

'Often I am speaking in my mother tongue Marathi in the show so my Marathi fans are loving that. They feel I'm connecting directly with them through the language. People are commenting on the witty side of me. All I can say is that I'm being myself in the show and having a blast.'

She added, 'My co-participants in the show Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh, , Balraj are my friends as well so it becomes easier.' Amruta also revealed that she has a good equation with host Rohit Shetty. She adds, 'We talk in Marathi in the show and that makes me comfortable. He used to crack a lot of jokes and always inspires us to do better. It is a privilege to have him around in Khatron.'

