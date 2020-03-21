Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karan Patel to face his fears of reptiles in Bulgaria

Karan Patel says, "Khatron Ke Khiladi has been the most exciting and enriching adventure of my life and I had a great yet thrilling time performing the task. I was nervous and scared before the task was performed."

Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been about testing one's limits and as the show moves forward, it does see the contestants face their fears. This weekend, on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria, we will see reptiles take over and while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has never had to face animals, this week, he will have to face his fears. The task will be such that he has to get into a tank with snakes where he will be chained down and he has to unlock them while getting a hang of the reptiles inside.

Talking about this task, Karan says, "I have always been afraid of reptiles and I knew someday I will have to face my fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi has been the most exciting and enriching adventure of my life and I had a great yet thrilling time performing the task. I was nervous and scared before the task was performed but as I starting performing it, everything fell in place and I gave my 100%. Rohit sir and my co-contestants were my biggest supports and I thank them for instilling confidence in me."

So far, Karan has been one of the strongest contenders and has, in fact, managed to win over the audiences with his task performances. But this weekend might be a rather challenging one as he admits himself, what do you think is going to be the outcome of this task after all?

