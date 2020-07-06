Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna to join the special edition of the show?

It has been already confirmed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will witness the extension of eight episodes. Now, as per the latest reports, Karishma Tanna is also going to be a part of the special edition.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been winning the hearts of the audience right from the beginning of the first season. The 10th season of the reality show is deemed to be among the most successful ones till date. And the best part is that fresh episodes of the show have started airing again much to the excitement of the fans. The shooting for KKK 10 was originally going on at Bulgaria but it suddenly came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

The finale of the show hosted by Rohit Shetty will be held on 20th July 2020, and the good piece of news is that it has also got an extension for ten episodes. The names of a few new contestants have been confirmed for the special edition including , Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Ritvik Dhanjani. Now, the latest celebrity who will be apparently joining them is Karishma Tanna who was already a part of the 10th season.

If media reports are to be believed, the makers are already in talks with the Naagin 3 actress about the same. As per a report, Karishma has stated that nothing has been finalized yet. Well, we are hoping that she becomes a part of the special edition too! Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the finale episode will be shot on the aforementioned date post which shooting will resume for the extended episodes.

