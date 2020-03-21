Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Dharmesh and Balraj shake a leg on the streets of Bulgaria to win a task

While on the streets of Bulgaria, the duo is seen putting in a lot of effort into the task. The jukebox is with Balraj and Dharmesh is showing off his killer dance moves.

The highly engaging show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has seen it, contestants, performing some daredevil stunts. The action shown in the show is simply jaw-dropping. So far, the show which is hosted by Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty has seen some edge of the seat stunts and drama. There is action and then there are tears as well. This show is a good mixture of high-intensity tasks and drama. The show is currently undergoing an advantage task. This task sees Dharmesh and Balraj dance on the streets of Bulgaria in order to survive and complete the task. The jukebox is with Balraj and Dharmesh is showing off his killer dance moves. The people who loved Dharmesh's dancing skills gave them money. The duo has to earn money in order to survive the task. It is believed that the host of the show, Rohit Shetty was might impressed with the dancing done by Dharmesh.

While on the streets of Bulgaria, the duo is seen putting in a lot of effort into the task. It is difficult to come up with a song and choreograph a number on the spot to win over the people walking on the streets of Bulgaria. But, it looks like the dynamic duo of highly popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 ultimately did find a way to come up with a fun solution to perform and win the task. The show then swiftly moves on to another task where Dharmesh has to walk on a giant wheel. It is believed that Dharmesh is scared of heights. But, the host urges Dharmesh to flaunt his killer dance moves on the giant wheel. Dharmesh follows the instructions of the host and starts performing a few steps on the wheel which is at a height. The contestants watch and are seen laughing as Dharmesh tries to balance himself atop the wheel. This scene will surely be entertaining to watch. But, at the same time, the audiences are getting the chills to see Dharmesh dance on a wheel at such a height. It is shocking and yet all the other contestants are cheering on loudly for Dharmesh. The contestants of the highly watched show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are visibly having a gala time amid the action happening from Dharmesh.

The show has been getting a lot of love from the fans as it brings some never seen before stunts and ideas to light that the fans have never witnessed before on Indian television. Another contestant on the show, Tejasswi Prakash has been in the limelight for her fight with the host Rohit Shetty. Recently, the host of the show lashed out at Tejasswi for walking on to the stage where a task was been performed by another contestant. Rohit is visibly fuming and tells Tejasswi Prakash to stay in her limits and not to interfere with someone else's task. Previously as per media reports, Tejasswi Prakash had made an accusation about the Golmaal director that he was biased towards another contestant, which angered Rohit Shetty.

(ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash is elated to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Marathi film School College Ani Life)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More