Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Ekta Kapoor congratulates Karishma Tanna; Fans speculate if she has 'won' the show

Ekta Kapoor's congratulatory message for Karishma Tanna on social media has sparked rumours among fans of the Naagin 3 actress winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Read on.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 10:41 am
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Ekta Kapoor congratulates Karishma Tanna; Fans speculate if she has 'won' the showKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Ekta Kapoor congratulates Karishma Tanna; Fans speculate if she has 'won' the show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the most-talked-about shows in recent times, courtesy its thrilling stunts and fun-loving contestants. While the previous episodes of KKK 10 were shot, its finale was shot recently in Mumbai's Film City. All the eyes are now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 grand finale, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the winner's trophy this year. The finals will be fought between Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, and Balraj Syal. These four contestants have secured their place in KKK 10 finale and will compete against each other to become the winner. 

However, Ekta Kapoor's recent social media post has sparked rumours about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner among fans. It so happened that the TV Czarina recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video message congratulating Karishma Tanna, and fans have been since the speculating if the Naagin 3 actress has 'won' the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Ekta's congratulatory message read, 'This is congratulations to Karishma from us. To which Karishma responded, 'Thank you, baby, Love you.' Karishma and Ekta's social media conversation caught fans' attention who wondered if this is about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale and speculated that Karishma has emerged as the winner of the show. 

Take a look at Karishma and Ekta's social media chat here: 

Well, the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is yet to be aired, and fans are excited to watch the 'grand' stunts and also know who finally wins the battle. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale? Do let us know in the comments section.

