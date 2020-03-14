Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 EXCLUSIVE: Shivin Narang CLARIFIES his act on the tear gas stunt on Rohit Shetty's show

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has finally cleared the air about his act on the tear gas stunt on on Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Here's what he said.

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has been making headlines for quite some time, all thanks to his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In the last episode of KKK 10, Shivin was disqualified by host Rohit Shetty during the tear gas task. It so happened that Shivin tried his best and covered his mouth and close his eyes to overcome the effect of the gas. But was vehemently given warnings by Rohit to stop doing so. Despite the Rohit's stern cautionary advice, Shivin continued covering up and was eventually barred from the task.

This left Shivin utterly disappointed and he was aghast over Rohit's decision, as he had already stayed in chamber for over 20 minutes. Some reports even claimed that Shivin was extremely furious over the whole disqualification drama. The handsome hunk was angry, sad, unhappy and refused to take the milk. Not only this, but media reports also claimed that Shivin also entered into a heated argument with the production team over this. While so many different stories are going around, Shivin has now come out to clarify everything and clear the air about the incident that took place.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 retain 1st, 2nd position; Naagin 4 slips to 10th spot



Shivin said, 'It is a reality show after all. When you are not aware of the kind of tasks that will come up, you tend to react differently in different situations. In my first two stunts, I was good and won. The third one was easy, but I aborted it. In the gas chamber task, I was upset and people saw a different side of me. Some miscommunication happened. It is common in every competitive sport. My reaction was normal and it was due to the heat of the moment. Things settled eventually and everything was fine. But, I am proud that Adaa (Khan) and I were inside the gas chamber for close to 22 minutes. No one has been inside the chamber for so long. I am proud of myself and very happy to be a part of this show.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More