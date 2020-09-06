Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Balraj Syal gets married to singer Deepti Tuli in a private wedding ceremony

Actor-comedian Balraj Syal, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has tied the knot with Bollywood singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. Read deets inside.

Just a few days ago Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Balraj Syal caught everyone's attention when he posted a picture of a 'mystery girl' with a romantic caption. With the post, Balraj confirmed that he has found his 'someone special,' and left fans awestruck. Now, another piece of information is going to leave, Balraj fans surprised! Well, the actor-comedian is now a married man. Yes, you read that right! Balraj has tied the knot with Bollywood singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding ceremony on August 7 (2020) in Jalandhar (Punjab). Surprising, isn't it?

Sharing his love story with Deepti, Balraj told the Times of India that they had met in July 2019, during a shoot in Chandigarh. He was hosting a show, and she was performing with her musical band at the event. Balraj confessed that he had developed an instant liking for Deepti, but he felt that she did not like him much because she didn't reply to his messages. Later, when he went to shoot for KKK 10, he kept texting her, but never got the desired response. However, during his trip to Turkey and Greece, Balraj and Deepti started having long conversations. Balraj revealed that he met Deepti several times after his return. Not only this, on his (January 26), he had proposed marriage to her during a getaway in Goa. Deepti was left utterly surprised by his proposal and did not respond immediately.

Later, he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But after exiting the show, he spoke to Deepti again about marriage, and the girl agreed. Balraj shared that their families had met just some days before the lockdown was announced in the country, and their horoscopes matched. 'The interesting part is, she lives 15 minutes away from my home in Jalandhar. Woh faasla cover karne mein itna time lag gaya, shared Balraj.'

Take a look at Balraj's posts here:

Ask Balraj what he likes the most about Deepti, he said that it was an easy decision for him as she understands his silence. He further stated that the way Deepti took care of him when I fell ill on his birthday sealed the deal for him.

While Balraj got married during the COVID-19 crisis, he would have preferred to tied the knot after situations got back to normal. Talking about the same, he said that during the initial months of lockdown, he did want to have a social wedding considering the safety concerns. 'I considered a registered marriage, but agni ke saamne phere lena zaroori tha,' said Balraj. However, ultimately, their parents asked them to return home flights resumed and their wedding date was fixed. Then, the marriage took place with all the traditional rituals.

Though Balraj is an avid social media user, he was tight-lipped about his wedding. Ask him the reason for the same, he shared that they could have only invited 30 people. He has a large circle of friends and it would not have been possible to invite everyone. However, Balraj plans to host a huge reception once things get back to normalcy.

Here's wishing the newly-weds Balraj and Deepti a big congratulations!

