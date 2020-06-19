Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Finale episode of Rohit Shetty's adventure show to be shot in Mumbai's Film City?

According to media reports, the shooting of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10's finale episode may take place at film city in Mumbai. Read on to know more.

If there's one reality show that everyone is eagerly waiting to return on Television as shoots have resumed, it is definitely Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The tenth season of Rohit Shetty's fear factor show has been one of the most loved by the audience. KKK 10 aired its first episode on 22 February 2020. Yet again, we saw Rohit don the host's hat. From its very first episode, the saw received immense love from the viewers and positioned itself in the first five in the TRP list.

From action to drama to a pinch of comedy, KKK 10 was offering the viewers a complete dose of entertainment. With popular faces such as , Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, among others, the KKK 10 made a special place in the hearts of the audience. It went on to become one of the most interesting and entertaining seasons. The show was shot in Bulgaria. However, new episodes of KKK 10 stopped airing owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Though most of the episodes were shot, the channel decided to not air new episodes as they had not shot the finale episode as yet. And it was only fair, as they did not want ardent fans of KKK 10 to lose connection with the show mid-way.

Now, with shoots resuming, everyone is gearing up to get back to work, and talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale episode are also doing rounds. As per the latest reports, the finale episode of KKK 10 is likely to be shot in Mumbai's Film City area. Yes, you read that right! Though earlier the grand finale that was slated to be shot in Bangkok, it may not happen considering the COVID-19 crisis and may be shot in Mumbai now.

Rohit Shetty was keen on shooting KKK 10's finale in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City as the Bangkok schedule was cancelled. However, it could not take place as the number of crew members might exceed the guidelines given by the Government of Telangana. As such, there are high possibilities that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale episode will be shot in Mumbai's film city. However, confirmations are yet to come from the channel and the team.

Meanwhile, the airing of KKK 10's remaining new episodes may begin from June end or the beginning of July. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

