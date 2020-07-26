Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Karishma Tanna beats Karan Patel, Dharmesh to be WINNER of Rohit Shetty's show

Karishma Tanna has been declared the winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Considered to be most-loved shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finally comes to an end with Karishma Tanna bagging the trophy and prize money. Yes, Karishma Tanna has been declared the 'winner' of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 by host Rohit Shetty. The actress defeated and Dharmesh Yelande in the finals to emerge as the ultimate winner Rohit Shetty's 'Darr ki University.' Not only this, before grabbing the winner's title, Karishma was also given the 'Student No. 1 award' by special guests and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for performing various tasks throughout the season without any complaints.

Karishma faced a tough competition from Dharmesh and Karan, who were also all determined to take win the finale task and prove their mettle. The grand finale of KKK 10 was as expected, where it put contestants in an uncomfortable position, tested their limits, and challenged them to face all their fears. The KKK 10 finale tasks were extremely difficult, like previous seasons, master Rohit made it difficult for contestants to survive, and come out victorious. But the trio fought it out with full zeal and power for the trophy, and Karishma ultimately emerged as the undisputed winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass.

A few days ago, rumours of Karishma being declared as the winner were doing rounds, after Ekta Kapoor congratulated the Naagin 3 actress on social media. The show premiered on February 22 (2020) and continued to rule TRP charts throughout the season. KKK 10 was mostly shot in Bulgaria, however, it's grand finale shooting took place in Mumbai's Filmcity (Goregoan) owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

The show had begun with 10 contestants including Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khaanvilkar, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be replaced by a special edition titled, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.'

Here's congratulating Karishma Tanna for this big feat! You go, girl!

