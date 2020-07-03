Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 gets an extension; Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni to join for a special edition

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has got an extension of 8 episodes and some new faces including Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition. Read on to know more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is one of the most successful seasons of the adventure reality show and there's no doubt about the fact. After a three-month-long break, fresh episodes of KKK 10 have begun airing again, and fans are excited. While most episodes of the show were shot in Bulgaria, the finale episode is yet to be shot. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, as the makers could not complete its shooting owing to the lockdown.

However, we now have a piece of 'good news' for all KKK 10 fans. The makers are all set to shoot the KKK 10 finale on July 20, 2020, in Mumbai's Goregaon FilmCity. But, if you're thinking that's all for the action-filled reality show, then you're absolutely wrong. Yes, the finale will surely be held, and a winner will also be declared, but there's more to it. Much to fans' surprise and happiness, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has got an extension. Yes, you read that right! Wondering how that is going to happen? Well, apparently the makers of the show have decided to extend the show by eight (8) episodes.

Not only an extension, but the show will see the entry of some new faces as well. This extension will be 'Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition' which will be joined by none other than former participants of the show, , Jasmin Bhasin, , Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Aly Goni.

A source close to the KKK informed that they have approached the best contestants of previous editions. The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition will begin from July 21 (2020). was also approached to be a part of this special edition, however, the actor has taken up Kasuatii Zindagi Kay and thus will not be able to join. The makers are in talks with Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in Naagin 4, and alsoAmruta Khanvilkar.

However, it is not yet decided as to when will the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi air. It may either begin immediately after KKK 10 finale or after a short gap. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi's special addition? Let us know in the comment section below.

