Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is Karan Patel the HIGHEST PAID celebrity on Rohit Shetty’s show?

As Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 takes over the television screens, there are rumours about who is the highest paid contestant of the stunt based reality show

Rohit Shetty, who is known for some breathtaking action sequences in his movies, has now taken over the television screens with his much awaited stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show features 10 celebrities who will be seen challenging their fear and performing thrilling stunts in the beautiful location of Bulgaria. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered this weekend and witnessed a grand response with the audience biting their nails with the stunts introduced in Rohit Shetty’s ‘darr ki university’.

To note, this season celebrities like , Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While these popular faces of the television industry have already raised the entertainment quotient of the show, there are speculations about who is the highest paid celebrity on Rohit’s stunt based show. According to a report published in India TV, every celeb on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is charging a bomb for their stint. Rumours are abuzz that Karan Patel is the highest paid contestant on the show. The media reports suggested that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is charging a whopping amount of Rs 5-6 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

This isn’t all. The media reports also suggest that he will be making it to the top 4 contestants of the reality show. Interestingly, the other contestants are being paid an amount between 90K to Rs 4 lakh per episode on the show. While choreographer is charging Rs 4 lakh, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and Shivin Narang are being paid around Rs 2 lakh per episode.

While the thrilling stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have already piqued the audience’s curiosity in the show, it will be interesting to see who will take home the winner’s trophy this season.

