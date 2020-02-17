Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Rohit Shetty and others are all smiles at launch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Rohit Shetty and others have a gala time at the launch of the stunt-based reality show. Take a look.

After four months of craziness and madness of Bigg Boss 13, it’s now time to prep up for another fun-filled reality show. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about the most-awaited and loved, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hosted by ace director Rohit Shetty again, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to make its way on the small-screens on 22 February, 2020. Well, this season is all about 'Darr Ki University' and it is going to be extremely dangerous and deadly this time. And if you're waiting for some surprises, expect it with a lot of hardcore action, as Rohit is known for it.

Though there are a few days left for the KKK 10 contestants to spread their magic on our TV screens, the launch of the stunt-based reality show is held today i Mumbai. The dean of 'Darr Ki University' Rohit Shetty is present to introduce his students to the world. The contestants of KKK 10 include Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star , Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Tejasswi Prakash, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

And here we are to treat you with some exclusive fun pictures from the KKK 10 launch. In the pictures, we see the boys of the KKK 10 team dressed in their casual bests, while the girl gang looks chic. Much to our surprise, we also see a Gorilla among the participants. While everyone is all smiles as they interact with the media, Karishma showed off her chirpy side as she tried to bring smile on everyone's face. And by the pictures, it is evident that she has been succcesful in spreading her charm as everybody is going ROFL with her talks.

Check out the KKK 10 team's fun-filled picture here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

