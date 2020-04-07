Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna to be declared as the winner of the Rohit Shetty hosted show?

If reports are to be believed, Karishma Tanna will emerge as the winner of Rohit Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Read on to know more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 started its journey on TV on 22 February 2020, almost a week after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Yes, Rohit Shetty again donned the cap of the host for the tenth season of the fear factor show. With a different concept and a new bunch of celebrities, the show managed to make heads turn from the first week itself. As episodes passed by, the level of stunts got tougher, but will all the fun and masti around, the show became only more interesting. And its amazing TRP numbers were only a proof of its popularity among the audience.

Now that KKK 10 is slowly and steadily moving forward towards its end, everyone is curious to know who will bag the trophy this time and come out all fearless of the 'Darr Ki University.' Multiple speculations and rumours have been doing rounds about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner, and the latest one is very interesting. Well, we at Pinkvilla have heard that Karishma Tanna is all set to lift the KKK 10 winner trophy and walk back home. Yes, you read that right! From what we have heard, Karishma will emerge as the winner of the show.

Currently, Adaa Khan, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, , Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, and Tejasswi Prakash are in the race to win the title. We earlier broke to you that Karishma, Balraj, and Karan will fight for the trophy in the top 3. Now, the news of Karishma winning KKK 10 has also been doing rounds on social media. We earlier reported, 'Tanna has been performing well on the show. She is one of the front runners for the show, given her popularity and also based on the way she tackled all the stunts.”

Speaking of the Naagin 3 actresses' journey on the show so far, it has been exceptional and phenomenal. She is considered to be one of the strongest contestants. On the show, the diva has fought all her fears and come out stronger than ever before. Host Rohit Shetty has also complimented for her grit and determination, saying that he sees potential in her to become the winner. So, it's going to be no surprise if she reaches the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 grand finale and ultimately wins the title.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Karishma expressed her motive for joining the show. She said, 'It is important for me to overcome my fears. I just wanted to have good experience and know where I stand, mentally and physically. I said a yes to KKK 10 because it is my mother's dream, and I'm giving this as her birthday gift.'

The show is a good blend of high-intensity tasks and drama and was entirely shot in Bulgaria. The first contender to get eliminated from KKK 10 was Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee. RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar are also out of the show after a spectacular stint. We hear that Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang will reach the Top 4, but will be eliminated from the competition at that crucial stage.

It would be interesting to see who will face all their fears, be declared as the ultimate 'fearless king or queen.' Who do you think will win KKK 10? Let us know in the comment section below.

