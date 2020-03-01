Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo: Balraj Syal gets into action mode in the first elimination task; Watch Video

Balraj Syal collects flags standing on the roof of a bus in the first elimination task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered on February 22. Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the Indian reality and stunt television series was filmed in Bulgaria where 10 contestants compete with each other performing a new stunt in every round. The contestants in the danger zone perform an additional elimination task. The one who fails to perform gets evicted from the show. Insects, heights, animals, water, they have to go through all with each passing round.

In the new promo video that surfaced on the internet, actor and comedian Balraj Syal gets into action mode in the first eviction task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He is made to climb on the top of a double-decker bus that goes around in the city. Maintaining his balance on the bus roof, he is asked to collect the flags stuck around the perimeter of the bus. While he performs the task, , Karishma Tanna and other cheer for him. Right before the stunt, Balraj says that as he has not performed well in the previous two tasks, he wishes to give his best shot in this one.

Check out the video:

This season Karen Patel, Karishma Tanna, Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang, Tejaswi Prakash, and Rani Chatterjee came on the show as the 10 participants out of which Rani Chatterjee was the first one to get eliminated.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Sidharth Shukla, Ashish Chowdhry to Shabir Ahluwalia: A look at all winners of the show

Credits :Instagram

Read More