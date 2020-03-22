Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 PROMO: Karan Patel and Adaa Khan shiver as they dip their hands in a box full of insects

Karan Patel and Adaa Khan are going to face their fear of insects in tonight's advantage week on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Take a look.

After Bigg Boss 13, if there's one reality show on Colors TV that keeps fans engaged, it has to be Khatron Ke Khiladi. The fear factor show hosted by ace director Rohit Shetty has been fairing well on TRP charts. It has maintained position 2 on the TRP list for the past three weeks. And with the kind of response it has been receiving, it looks like it will continue its streak. The show is known for putting contestants in an uncomfortable position, testing their limits and challenging them to face their fears.

With the show morning forward, the tasks are getting tougher making it difficult for contestants to survive. In the latest promo shared by the makers, TV actors and Adaa Khan will be put under the radar to test their fear-facing skills during the advantage week. Rohit will unveil two boxes filled with creepy insects and the duo will have to dip in their hands into it to find out a key. While Adaa gathers the courage to move forward, the Yeh Hain Mohobattein actor is seen shivering to put his hands in the box.

All the contestants are seen cheering Adaa and Karan to keep the fear aside and just focus on completing the task. Balraj Syal is motivating Karan to stop getting sacred and do it anyway. He is heard saying, 'Karan you don't have to take these insects on your body, just dip in your hands and get it one asap.' Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang is also seen extending his support.

Take a look at the promo here:

It would be interesting to see who is will take full advantage of the 'advantage week' and who will fall weak. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

