Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 PROMO: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna & others join Rohit Shetty’s darr ki university

A promo of the new season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 dropped and it takes Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang & others to the scary campus of the filmmaker. Check it out.

One of the popular shows in TV that makes a comeback every year is Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. Once again, the filmmaker is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and this time, looks like Rohit is all set to turn professor for his students at his ‘darr ki university.’ A promo of KKK 10 dropped a day back and it showcases TV actors , Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal as students.

Karan, Karishma, Shivin and others are seen dressed in a school uniform as they are welcomed to Bulgaria by Rohit. However, their welcome is in signature Rohit Shetty style with the roar of the lion. As the promo begins, the filmmaker-host walks in style and mentions that he likes to hear screams of people in fear. As soon as he introduces himself, animals are unleashed on the students and Karishma, Karan, Dharmesh, Shivin, Tejesswi all run to hide in fear.

Rohit says, “Welcome! Main hoon iss khatron ke university ka professor aur mujhe pasad hai sunna darr ki cheekh. Welcome to Bulgaria, jahaan darr lega class.” The promo was captioned by the makers as, “Aa gaye hai professor @itsrohitshetty Darr ki University lekar. Dekhiye inhe #KKK10 mein, jald hi sirf #Colors par. @msarenaofficial @mountaindewin.”

The Sooryavanshi director is all set to turn host for the 6th time and after the success of the last season, fans of the filmmaker are looking forward to this season too. The season was shot in Bulgaria in 2019 where all the contestants had jetted off. The show is an adaptation of popular American reality show, Fear Factor and has been loved by fans in the country. Last season’s trophy was bagged by Punit J Pathak after a tough competition against him.

