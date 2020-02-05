Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 PROMO: Karan Patel screams 'I'll die' as Rohit Shetty locks him with rats; WATCH

Karan Patel is all set to face his biggest fear in the latest promo of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Take a look.

Only a few days ago, we saw wicked professor Rohit Shetty grill Tejasswi Prakash on burning fire in his Darr ki University. While the actress was screaming in fear and pain, Rohit shetty enjoyed as he showed us his unique BSC aka 'Bachelor in Screaming' class. If you thought that's the worst to happen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, then you're wrong. Now, another student has come to Rohit Shetty's radar, and it is none other than TV's handsome hunk, .

The makers have dropped in another teaser to entice the audience and it is extremely scary. In the clip, we can see Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is locked up inside the a metal box with rats running around him. While only is head is inside the box, his hands are tied with wires. He is scene struggling to be in there with those deadly rats. While Rohit Shetty says that it is 'Master in hawa tight,' Karan is seen screaming on top of his lungs, 'I'm feeling Claustrophobic. I will die inside.' While Karan is there to beat his fear and emerge all fearless, it looks like it is not going to be as easy, because this time the 'Darr ka factor' will be much higher.

Take a look at the promo here:

Talking about KKK 10, the show is slated to go on air on 22nd February 2020. The contestants for this season are Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal. Are you excited for the season? Let us know in the comment section below.

