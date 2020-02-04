Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash does a fire task and Rohit Shetty enjoys as she screams

Rohit Shetty is all set to turn into professor in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, who roubles his students. Here's who is at his radar first. Take a look at the promo.

Another glimpse of Rohit Shetty's 'Darr ki University' is here. Yes, we're talking about the latest promo of the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While the show is about to go on air on 22nd February this year, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to tease the fans and get them hooked before the enjoy the actual thrill. Well, just like all the other seasons, KKK 10 also highlights the 'khatra aka the danger' element to its best. And with each promo, the excitement level is only growing, and we can't wait to experience what happens in Bulgaria this time.

In the recent promo, Professor Rohit Shetty is seen in a chemistry laboratory as he tries to perform an experiment, maybe on his students. He declares that he loves listening to people scream out of anger, 'Darr ki cheekh.' He then opnes his unqiue class of BSC aka 'Bachelor in Screaming' class and says that he takes out off syllabus tests. Next we're show TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is tied on a grill that is burning and she is screaming in pain.Well, Rohit is testing Tejasswi's strength and patience as she gets grilled.

Take a look at his eye-appealing promo here:

Humare professor @iamrohitshetty

ko pasand hai darr ki cheekhein sunna. Dekhiye kaise karti hai #TejasswiPrakash apne fears ka saamna on #KKK10 22nd Feb se, Sat-Sun 9 PM.@MSArenaOfficial @MountainDewIn pic.twitter.com/sqYzdl6KWR — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 3, 2020

Talking about the show, this season will again seen many known faces locking horns with each other and prove their mettle. This season was shot in Bulgaria in 2019. This time the theme revolves around University, where , Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal will be seen as students. Are you exicted to watch this season of KKK 10? Let us know in the comment section below.

