Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rani Chatterjee to be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show?

After having failed to perform well in the elimination round, Rani Chatterjee becomes the first contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi returned with its 10th season last week. The popular reality stunt show is hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and this season sees , Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar face their fears. The shooting took place in Bulgaria and the show premiered on February 22. After the first round, RJ Malishka, Balraj Syal and Rani Chatterjee went into the danger zone. The three failed to perform their first and third stunt hence, landing up in the danger zone.

This week, Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee will perform the elimination stunt. As seen in the promo video, they are to balance themselves on the roof of the bus and collect flags. It seems like a time-based stunt and we see that Balraj Syal pulls it off well. As per a report by Bollywood Life, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The elimination stunt marks the end of her journey on the show.

Check out her picture:

As per the daily, the top four of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 are Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal, and Dharmesh Yelande. Sources also say that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's fame Karan Patel is the highest-paid actor on the show. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm and we can't wait to watch the upcoming episode.

