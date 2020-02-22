Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty gives a glimpse of breathtaking stunts that will challenge the contestants

As Rohit Shetty directorial Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set premiere tonight, here is a glimpse of the thrilling stunts the celebrity contestants will be performing on the show.

It is just hours left the much talked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 to take over the television screens. The show will be hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and will have 10 celebrities challenging their fears in the stunning locales of Bulgaria. This year celebs like , Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Sayal etc. have been participating in the stunt based reality show. And while the audience is looking forward to the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the makers have unveiled an interesting promo of the show.

The new promo unveils gives a glimpse of some breathtaking stunts that these contestants will be performing in the show. Interestingly, the promo begins with an unexpected surprise for the Swarigini actress who was asked to sing a song holding a baby crocodile in her hands. It was evident that she was quite scared during the task. The next task featured Dharmesh who had to do a dance sequence at a height. Besides, Karan was also seen performing a jaw-dropping task which not only left him panicky but it also made the spectators anxious.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo:

Interestingly, Rohit will be hosting the stunt based reality show for the third consecutive season. It will certainly be quite interesting to see our favourite celebs participating in the ‘darr ki university’ and performing thrilling stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Are you excited for the show? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More