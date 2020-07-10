  1. Home
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty pulls Shivin Narang’s leg as he creates history that will crack you up

The new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will leave you excited about the show host Rohit Shetty is seen pulling Shivin Narang’s leg.
The entertainment industry, which witnessed a shutdown for almost three months, is now getting back on track and several television shows have begun shooting for new episodes. Interestingly, popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has also come up with its new episodes and the audience can’t keep calm about it. In fact, the makers have also been sharing interesting promos to keep the audience intrigued. Recently, another promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been unveiled and it is grabbing the eyeballs for a special reason.

The promo features Shivin Narang performing a stunt at a height. While he is petrified during the stunt, the Beyhadh 2 star ends ups sitting by the poll of the stunt prop. In fact, the young star refused to get down even after Karishma Tanna, the next contestant, begins performing the stunt. While Karan Patel is seen teasing Shivin, host Rohit Shetty even took a witty jibe at the Beyhadh 2 star for creating a unique history on the stunt based reality show.

Take a look at the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10:

Meanwhile, Shivin has been quite elated to be a part of the show as it had helped him grow as a person and shared a great camaraderie with all the contestants on the show. “My starting goal when going into Khatron Ke Khiladi was never Just to win it or to show off my skills. It was growing more as a person and my personal experience,” the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera actor was quoted saying.

