Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty schools Shivin Narang for not following rules during a task

Shivin Narang has been slammed by Rohit Shetty during a task in one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Read on for further details.

If there is one show that has been making the most number of headlines of late, it is Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It has become the current favorite of audiences after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Shot in Bulgaria, the show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and has its own set of controversies. Otherwise known to be a perfect host who keeps on encouraging the contestants during various tasks, Rohit is also known to school them at times.

This time the contestant who has come under the filmmaker’s radar is Beyhadh 2 fame Shivin Narang. Recently during a task, the actor was made to sit inside a glass coffin with insects crawling all over him. He raised one of his legs later on that was not a part of the rule. This irked host Rohit Shetty who warned him of the dire consequences including a straight disqualification. Shivin, however, realized his mistake and explained that he thought keeping the leg down could harm the insects.

Check out a glimpse of one of the episodes below:

Rohit was unhappy with Shivin’s performance in the next task too which the latter aborted after some time. This is not the first time that the filmmaker has slammed someone on the show. He has earlier bashed another contestant, Tejasswi Prakash multiple times for interfering in between tasks and calling him biased. In a few instances, he has also asked her to stay in her limits failing which she will be thrown out of the show.

Credits :Times of India

