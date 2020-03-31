Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang on failing tasks: The fight is within myself and I will overcome it

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang opened up about going in the elimination round and not being able to perform certain tasks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Here's what he said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has fairing very well on the TRP charts. Well, with such amazing participants, fun, daring stunts and laughter, the show was bound to garner attention. But, there are some contestants also, who are grabbing eyeballs for their antics or tasks. One of them is Beyhadh 2 star, Shivin Narang. The actor has been doing fine on the show, but recently came under the scanner of host Rohit Shetty, who schooled him for not following rules during a task.

It so happened that Shivin had to sit inside a glass coffin full of insects crawling over his body. The actor found himself in a totally uncomfortable situation and raises one of his legs, which was against the rules. Shivin's action got Rohit angry who slammed him for breaking the rules. The host also warned him of the dire consequences including a straight disqualification. This did not end here, in the following task also, Shivin aborted it and landed himself in the elimination round.

Now, the handsome hunk has opened up about all that is going on in KKK 10 and his journey. Clarifying his recent performances, Shivin said that he is unable to tolerate creepy things, especially rats. But there is still a lot to come from his side. He added, 'In my career whatever I have done I was always sure about it. I knew what I wanted to do and what I am expecting to do. But KKK 10 is different. This is a personal journey. People have seen me onscreen as a fictional character, but in Khatron they are seeing the real me. This show needs inner strength and determination. The fight is within myself self and I will overcome that.'

To note, Shivin is not the only come at Rohit's radar, Tejasswi Prakash has multiple times also been shouted on for interfering in between tasks and calling him biased. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shivin is doing good on KKK 10? Let us know in the comment section below.

