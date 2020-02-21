Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Sidharth Shukla, Ashish Chowdhry to Shabir Ahluwalia: A look at all winners of the show

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, here'a a look at all the winners from the previous seasons of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to mark its entry on the small-screen again tomorrow, i.e. 22 February 2020. Yes, the stunt-based reality show is back with a bang. And just like most of the previous season, it is again going to be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit is known for his 'crazy stunts and action,' and this time he has welcomed all in his 'Darr Ki University.' The last two seasons of KKK have been super successful and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating a hat-trick this time.

Popular names from the television and entertainment industry including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 include participants like Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, , Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, Balraj Syal, Rani Chatterjee, and Dharmesh Yelande. The tenth installment of the show will again check the contestants’ limits by making them do dangerous tasks. It will force them to face their fears, and the person who is successful in doing so emerges as the ultimate 'fearless king or queen.'

While there have been already many assumptions and predictions on who will bag the trophy this time owing to all the talented contestants, we're here to give you a 'Blast from the Past' as we list down all the previous winners for you.

Take a look at all Khatron Ke Khiladi winners:

Punit Pathak

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak bagged the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 after defeating contender Aditya Narayan (who is now seen hosting Indian Idol 11). Punit became a popular name as he showcased his amazing dancing skills in Dance India Dance 2. Not only did he turn up to be the 2nd runner-up of the show, but he also made a special place in the hearts of many, who couldn't get enough of his awe-inspiring moves. He later went on to feature in 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' also. Punit has been donning the cap of a captain and mentoring many dance enthusiasts on Dance Plus, since its beginning. He was also seen in and dance film, Street Dancer 3D. Well, by winning KKK 9, Punit only proved that he can do more than those daredevil dance stunts.

Shantanu Maheswari

Another dancer on the list. The chocolaty boy of TV, Shantanu Maheshwari stanched the trophy of won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 from small-screen diva . He also gave a tough competition to popular faces like Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey to walk home as the winner. Well, not many knew that the boy with such a cute face, could come out so strong and fearless, but Shantanu proved his mettle. A hardcore dancer at heart, the 28-year-old has been part of ample of fiction and non-fiction shows. He also went on to become the finalist of Nach Baliye 9. Much to his fan's surprise, Shantanu is all prepped up to step in Bollywood with Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite , which releases this year. Well, Shantanu has come a long way, only making us all proud.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla needs to introduction. The handsome hunk of TV, recently emerged as the winner of hosted Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth has been making many heads turn with his amazing stint in the controversial house. However, before winning BB 13, the actor bagged the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Yes, Sidharth has won two reality shows until now and looks like he's looking to break a record soon. Known for being athletic and sporty, Sidharth fought all his fears on the show. He is popular for roles as Shiv in Balika Vadhu and Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Ashish Chowdhry

Call him a Bollywood actor or a TV actor, the man has been killing us with his mesmerizing acting chops. The Dhamaal actor has settled so well in the Telly world that we cannot just get enough of him. Many are unaware, that Beyhadh 2's vengeful MJ, was once the winner of KKK 6. Yes, Ashish Chowdhry has won the sixth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns). Later, he went on to participate in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Currently seen opposite and Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2, he has done several TV shows including Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye and Khiladi.

Rajneesh Duggal

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5 was won by popular TV actor Rajneesh Duggal. Yes, Rajneesh was announced as the winner of the fifth season of, beating Gurmeet Choudhary in the finals. His win on KKK 5, earned him huge popularity and made him a household name. While the good-looking actor has many Bollywood movies to his credit, he was last seen as Lord Krishna in Colors TV's mythological drama Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.

Aarti Chhabria

Bollywood actress and model, Aarti Chhabria proved her talent, grit, and determination by emerging as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4. Yes, Miss India Worldwide 2000, went onto to show her valorous side in the stunt-based reality show, capturing many hearts. However, the pretty face has been away from the screen for long. She last appeared on TV was in Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. In 2017, Aarti released a short film as a director titled, Mumbai Varanasi Express.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Telly world's favorite actor, Shabir Ahluwalia was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3. Yes, Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi beat tough competitors like Milind Soman and Dino Morea, to prove his talent. He defeated professional squash player Ritwik Bhattacharya in the finals. From being the perfect actor to being a fantastic host, Shabir has done it all. He has been essaying the role of Abhishek Prem Mehra opposite Sirti Jha in Ekta Kapoor's popular romantic drama, Kumkum Bhagya.

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda, who is better known as VJ Anuskha bagged made many eyes pop as she won the second season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The multi-talented girl has sung many famous Bollywood numbers like Allah Duhai Hai, Dance Basanti among others. After KKK 2, Anuskha also took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2010. The beautiful lady also dipped her toes in comedy with Comedy Nights Bachao and was also seen playing the role of Madhureeta Angry Indian Goddesses.

Nethra Raghuraman

Well, unlike many shows, the very first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by a woman, Nethra Raghuraman. The Indian actress and model marveled many with her bold and brave approach towards anything and everything. Before the Khatron, the stout-hearted woman was part of the TV show, Captain Vyom. She defeated Naqaab actress Urvashi Sharrma in the grand finale. She was last seen in the film 'Bhagya Na Jaane Koi' that released in 2016.

Well, with so many well-known faces participating in KKK 10, who do you think will bag the trophy this time and come out all fearless? Are you excited to be a part of Rohit Shetty's 'Darr Ki University? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

