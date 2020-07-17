  1. Home
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash shares pics of her eye injury she suffered during a task on the show

Tejasswi Prakash, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has shared videos of the task wherein she suffered an eye injury along with pics of her injured eye.
Mumbai
Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been entertaining the audience with his breathtaking stunts and with its drama quotient. The show features several renowned names of the telly world performing thrilling acts. And while the fans are giving a thumbs up to this stunt based show, Tejasswi Prakash, who is one of the most promising contestants, recently made the headlines after she shared pictures of her injury which she suffered on the show.

The Swaragini actress shared videos of the task which she was performing on the show wherein she was locked in a water tube. However, Tejasswi ended up getting her eye injured during the task. This isn’t all. She also shared heartwrenching pics of her injured eye following which she had to exit the show which will definitely give you goosebumps. In fact, Tejasswi also captioned the post as, “Swipe at your own risk.” Furthermore, she also called her journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as beautiful.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s video of getting injured during a task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Swipe at your own risk . . . #end #beautiful #journey

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Tejasswi will be participating in Salman Khan’s much talked about Bigg Boss 14. While the actress admitted the news of being approached for the popular reality show, she also revealed that she has turned down the offer as the Swaragini actress wants to work in a fiction show at the moment. “You have to do what you are here to do, which is acting. I’m primarily an actress. Of course, as they say, never say never. But, if given a choice, a fiction show is what I would like to do right now,” Tejasswi was quoted saying to Times of India.

Credits :Instagram

