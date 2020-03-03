Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash upset with host Rohit Shetty for destroying her phone; Read Details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's contestant Tejasswi Prakash got upset with the show's host Rohit Shetty for destroying her phone. Read further for more details.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty has become quite popular among the audience within a short span of time and has been faring well at the TRP charts too. Tejasswi Prakash who has earlier appeared in shows like Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has taken part in the show as one of the contenders. The actress recently got upset with Rohit Shetty as was shown in the latest episode of the show and vowed not to speak to him.

It so happened that the nominated contestants were given a task for getting saved from eliminations. The task was to unlock three phones using codes that were inside a few boxes. However, Tejasswi was able to unlock only one of them after which Rohit crushed her personal mobile phone inside the grinder. This did not go well with the actress who got upset about the same. Tejasswi had failed to complete an earlier task too in which she had to crack a movie’s name.

Meanwhile, catch a glimpse of the show below:

Talking about the show, rumors suggest that Rani Chatterjee is the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. However, we will have to wait for some more time in order to be sure about the same. The other two contestants who are nominated this week include Balraj Syal and RJ Malishka. The three of them will be performing a task in which they will have to collect flags while balancing themselves on the roof of a bus.

